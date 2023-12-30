Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VISM) Short Interest Up 1,709.4% in December

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VISM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a growth of 1,709.4% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Visium Technologies Trading Up 9.0 %

VISM opened at $0.02 on Friday. Visium Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

Visium Technologies Company Profile

Visium Technologies, Inc provides cybersecurity technology solutions, tools, and services. It offers TruContext, a tool for cyber warfare analytics, visualization, and knowledge management. The company was formerly known as NuState Energy Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Visium Technologies, Inc in March 2018.

