Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VISM) Short Interest Up 1,709.4% in December

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VISM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a growth of 1,709.4% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Visium Technologies Trading Up 9.0 %
VISM opened at $0.02 on Friday. Visium Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.
Visium Technologies Company Profile
