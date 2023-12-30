Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the November 30th total of 126,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Volkswagen Stock Performance
OTCMKTS VWAPY opened at 12.27 on Friday. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of 10.37 and a fifty-two week high of 15.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is 12.23.
Volkswagen Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Volkswagen
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.