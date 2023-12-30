Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the November 30th total of 126,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VWAPY opened at 12.27 on Friday. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of 10.37 and a fifty-two week high of 15.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is 12.23.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

