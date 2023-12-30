Walker Crips Group plc (WCW) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Walker Crips Group Price Performance
WCW stock opened at GBX 25 ($0.32) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2,500.00 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 23.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.90. Walker Crips Group has a 52 week low of GBX 20.60 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 30 ($0.38).
Walker Crips Group Company Profile
