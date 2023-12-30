Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 161 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

FIW stock opened at $94.80 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $95.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

