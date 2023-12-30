Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Danaher by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

Danaher Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DHR opened at $231.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.00. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $247.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

