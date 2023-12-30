Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,540,000 after buying an additional 71,145 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 887,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,087,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 776,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,703,000 after purchasing an additional 75,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 764,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,496,000 after buying an additional 105,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 683,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,867,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $717.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.