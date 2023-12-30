Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys 526 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 476,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,070,000 after acquiring an additional 56,821 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $450,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 517,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,390,000 after purchasing an additional 30,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,355,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWU stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.10. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

