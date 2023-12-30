Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.01 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.56.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

