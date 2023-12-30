Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $300,000 Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after purchasing an additional 900,154,588 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3,986.3% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 434,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,040,000 after purchasing an additional 423,668 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,675,000 after purchasing an additional 221,708 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,473,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,544,000 after acquiring an additional 167,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennicott Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 216.0% during the second quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 233,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,809,000 after acquiring an additional 159,923 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $218.15 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $172.10 and a one year high of $219.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.80. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

