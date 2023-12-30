Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $451,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $34.19 and a 1 year high of $42.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average of $39.40.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

