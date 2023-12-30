Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 37,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 502,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after buying an additional 18,643 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $19.64.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.