Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Invests $327,000 in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 95.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGXU opened at $23.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.78. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $24.47.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

