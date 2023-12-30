Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon Sells 9,708 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $1,531,339.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,391 shares in the company, valued at $225,945,356.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.91, for a total transaction of $1,503,866.28.

On Thursday, October 26th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $1,582,306.92.

WMT stock opened at $157.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $424.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in Walmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 7.8% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

