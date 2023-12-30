Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Lowered by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,839 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Walmart by 93,272.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after acquiring an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,775,334,000 after acquiring an additional 430,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,995,749,000 after acquiring an additional 394,797 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,913,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,913,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,985,403. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $157.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

