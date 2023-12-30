Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,454 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Walmart by 93,272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1,164,937.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,272,260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,514,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,707 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %

WMT opened at $157.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $424.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.44 and its 200-day moving average is $158.79. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total value of $683,856.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,995 shares in the company, valued at $40,014,578.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total value of $683,856.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,014,578.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,687,194.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,985,403 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.