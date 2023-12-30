Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $111.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $112.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.16.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

