Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Reduces Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Dollar General by 70.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $135.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.36. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $251.00.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.