Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Trims Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Southern were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock opened at $70.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.21.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

