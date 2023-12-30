Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the November 30th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WCN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.27. The stock had a trading volume of 460,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,717. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.72 and its 200 day moving average is $138.59. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $125.83 and a 1 year high of $149.88.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

WCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on WCN

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 2,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.