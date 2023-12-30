Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.55. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 257,142 shares traded.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a $0.0517 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 6.8% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 539,661 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 34,513 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 478,611 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 325,952 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 381,884 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 358,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,715,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

