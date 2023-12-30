Wendell David Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of WEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in WEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in WEX by 835.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,569,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of WEX by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 27,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $69,374.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,395.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of WEX from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Wolfe Research raised WEX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.54.

WEX Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of WEX stock opened at $194.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.55 and a 52-week high of $204.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.57.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $651.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.45 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 32.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading

