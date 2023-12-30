Wendell David Associates Inc. Purchases 531 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,635 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.2% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $285,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,716,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.60.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $660.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $602.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $568.26. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $681.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

