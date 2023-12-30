WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) PT Lowered to $187.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $198.00 to $187.00 in a report released on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WCC. StockNews.com cut shares of WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WESCO International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.57.

WCC stock opened at $173.87 on Tuesday. WESCO International has a one year low of $121.53 and a one year high of $185.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.50 and a 200-day moving average of $157.40.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.64. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. As a group, analysts expect that WESCO International will post 15.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total transaction of $2,003,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,396.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter worth about $164,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 76.8% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 51.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 6.3% during the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 119.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

