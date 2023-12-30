Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Up 976.6% in December

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a growth of 976.6% from the November 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Wesfarmers Stock Performance

Shares of WFAFY stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.89. Wesfarmers has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $19.73.

About Wesfarmers

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, lifestyle, and outdoor living products; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its Officeworks stores.

