Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Up 976.6% in December

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a growth of 976.6% from the November 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Wesfarmers Stock Performance
Shares of WFAFY stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.89. Wesfarmers has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $19.73.
About Wesfarmers
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wesfarmers
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Wesfarmers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesfarmers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.