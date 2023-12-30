West Branch Capital LLC Cuts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

West Branch Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in American Express by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Express by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after acquiring an additional 75,821 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of American Express by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $74,584,000 after purchasing an additional 99,813 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 5.5% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.78.

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXP traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $187.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,914,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,600. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $188.30. The company has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

