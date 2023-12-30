West Branch Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

West Branch Capital LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in AT&T by 5.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in AT&T by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.78. The company had a trading volume of 33,285,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,432,656. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

