West Branch Capital LLC Has $793,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

West Branch Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LMT stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $453.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,940. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $447.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

