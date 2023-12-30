West Branch Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.9% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.2% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LIN traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $410.71. 975,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,519. The firm has a market cap of $199.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $302.17 and a twelve month high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $400.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.46.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

