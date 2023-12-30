West Branch Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

West Branch Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 98,797.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 394,005,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,366,034,000 after buying an additional 393,607,491 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,929,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,237,075,000 after buying an additional 4,429,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,317,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,571,574,000 after buying an additional 1,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,212,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,861,363,000 after acquiring an additional 447,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $81.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,586,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,636. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.87 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.17 and a 200 day moving average of $77.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.06.

View Our Latest Report on GILD

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.