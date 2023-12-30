West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.24

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (CVE:WHY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and traded as high as C$0.24. West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 137,500 shares traded.
West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$20.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.87.
West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Company Profile
West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, silica, and magnesium deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% owned Record Ridge property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 8,972 hectares located in British Columbia.
