Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the November 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1,230.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SBI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.70. 77,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,747. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $8.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.48.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Increases Dividend

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This is a boost from Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

