Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.44. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 96,955 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Western Copper and Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Western Copper and Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:WRN Get Free Report ) (TSE:WRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Copper and Gold Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 606,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 42.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 59,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 21,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Western Copper and Gold by 936.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Western Copper and Gold in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

