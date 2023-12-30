Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WNEB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Hovde Group cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Western New England Bancorp Price Performance

WNEB stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $195.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.52. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 990,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 27,888 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

Featured Stories

