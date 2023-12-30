Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Short Interest Update

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a growth of 117.0% from the November 30th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.6 days.
Whitbread Price Performance
Shares of WTBCF opened at $44.82 on Friday. Whitbread has a 12 month low of $35.12 and a 12 month high of $44.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.87.
Whitbread Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Whitbread
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.