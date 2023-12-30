Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Short Interest Update

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a growth of 117.0% from the November 30th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.6 days.

Whitbread Price Performance

Shares of WTBCF opened at $44.82 on Friday. Whitbread has a 12 month low of $35.12 and a 12 month high of $44.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.87.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

