WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Short Interest Up 156.4% in December

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,900 shares, a growth of 156.4% from the November 30th total of 197,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WLDBF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

OTCMKTS:WLDBF opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14. WildBrain has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.29.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

