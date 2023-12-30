Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 million, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the period. 11.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

