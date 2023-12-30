Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis Sells 1,430 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 1,430 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $69,269.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 931,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,129,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance

Shares of WLFC opened at $48.88 on Friday. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $65.19. The stock has a market cap of $310.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.34.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.75 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 12.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Willis Lease Finance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLFC. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 4,079.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willis Lease Finance

(Get Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.