Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $26.26

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.26 and traded as low as $26.25. Wilmar International shares last traded at $26.25, with a volume of 4,277 shares changing hands.

Wilmar International Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Wilmar International Company Profile

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

