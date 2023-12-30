Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,856 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,985,403. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $157.65 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

