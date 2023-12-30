Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Winland Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Winland stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. Winland has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28.
Winland Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Winland
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Winland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.