WisdomTree Gasoline (LON:UGAS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $50.71

WisdomTree Gasoline (LON:UGAS – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 50.71 ($0.64) and traded as high as GBX 50.82 ($0.65). WisdomTree Gasoline shares last traded at GBX 50.24 ($0.64), with a volume of 295 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree Gasoline Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 50.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 52.87.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Gasoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Gasoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.