Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,875.00

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,875 ($23.82) and traded as high as GBX 2,213 ($28.12). Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 2,210 ($28.08), with a volume of 146,631 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WIZZ. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.87) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,400 ($43.20) to GBX 3,200 ($40.66) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wizz Air to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 3,860 ($49.05) to GBX 3,000 ($38.12) in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,890 ($36.72).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,493.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,887.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,152.17. The company has a market cap of £2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -502.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.28.

In related news, insider Enrique Dupuy de Lome Chavarri purchased 1,421 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,877 ($23.85) per share, for a total transaction of £26,672.17 ($33,890.94). Company insiders own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

