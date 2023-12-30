Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Down 52.9% in December

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wolters Kluwer Price Performance

OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $142.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Wolters Kluwer has a 1-year low of $102.36 and a 1-year high of $146.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.81.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.