Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Short Interest Up 46.6% in December

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the November 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Woolworths Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLWHY opened at $3.98 on Friday. Woolworths has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Woolworths alerts:

Woolworths Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.