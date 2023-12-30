WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Short Interest Down 42.6% in December

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 559,400 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the November 30th total of 975,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 199.8 days.

WSP Global Stock Down 0.2 %

WSPOF stock opened at $138.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.02. WSP Global has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $142.68.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSPOF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

About WSP Global

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.