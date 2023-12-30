WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Update

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 478,900 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the November 30th total of 802,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,394.5 days.
WuXi AppTec Price Performance
OTCMKTS WUXIF opened at $9.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45. WuXi AppTec has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $12.69.
About WuXi AppTec
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WuXi AppTec
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for WuXi AppTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi AppTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.