WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Update

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 478,900 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the November 30th total of 802,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,394.5 days.

WuXi AppTec Price Performance

OTCMKTS WUXIF opened at $9.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45. WuXi AppTec has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $12.69.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

