XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.98

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and traded as low as $3.92. XBiotech shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 15,624 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XBiotech in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XBIT. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of XBiotech by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of XBiotech by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of XBiotech by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 19,140 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of XBiotech by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 51,872 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of XBiotech by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. 11.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

