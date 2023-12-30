Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat Sells 45,000 Shares

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $941,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,549,603.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Xencor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $21.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average is $21.39. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $38.20.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.37. Xencor had a negative net margin of 81.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $59.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 116.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on XNCR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

Institutional Trading of Xencor

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 1st quarter valued at about $741,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Xencor by 20.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Xencor by 6.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Xencor in the second quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xencor in the first quarter valued at about $23,316,000.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

