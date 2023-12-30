Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ZBRA. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

ZBRA traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.33. The stock had a trading volume of 251,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.27. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $351.74.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.30 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Bill Burns acquired 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,912.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

