ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Short Interest Up 474.4% in December

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a growth of 474.4% from the November 30th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) by 771.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of CNET stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $2.90.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 81.34% and a negative net margin of 28.87%.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

